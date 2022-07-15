Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.