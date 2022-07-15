Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

