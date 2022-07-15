Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,657 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

DIS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

