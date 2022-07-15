Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

