Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 242 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

