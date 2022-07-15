Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

