Foster & Motley Inc. Has $462,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

