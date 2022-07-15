Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.
About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.