Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

