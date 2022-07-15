Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

Shares of VST opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

