Foster & Motley Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

