DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 93,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

