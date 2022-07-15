Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.