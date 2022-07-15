Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $87.88 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

