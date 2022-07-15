Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

