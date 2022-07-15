Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,026 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $88.39 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

