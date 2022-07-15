DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 39 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.25.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $366.06 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

