DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 140,370 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.6% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

