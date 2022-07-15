Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AON were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

