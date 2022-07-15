DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 321.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $198.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

