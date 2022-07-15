DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 69,030 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,030 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

