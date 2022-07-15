DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,476 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after buying an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

