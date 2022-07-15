Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagen were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Seagen stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.