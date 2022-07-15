DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,546 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in International Paper by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IP opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $61.27.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.