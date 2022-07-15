DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,546 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in International Paper by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

