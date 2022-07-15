DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

