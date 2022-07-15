DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

