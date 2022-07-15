Greenleaf Trust Sells 690 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.84.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $34.09 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.