DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $22.17 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,686 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap were worth $22,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Snap by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

SNAP opened at $13.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

