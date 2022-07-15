DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Novanta were worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Novanta by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NOVT opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.07. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

