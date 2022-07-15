Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,386 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 948,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

