DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 127,661 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

