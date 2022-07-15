Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $472.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $490.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.67.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

