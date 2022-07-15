HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.