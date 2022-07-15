Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NTR opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

