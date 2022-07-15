Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

