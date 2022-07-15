JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $44.10 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

