Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 834 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.