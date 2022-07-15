New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.83.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.28. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.56 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

