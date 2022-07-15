Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.84.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

