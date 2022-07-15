New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Masimo worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $125.58 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.