New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,347 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of National Retail Properties worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,959,000 after buying an additional 184,153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

