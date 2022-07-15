Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 70.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

