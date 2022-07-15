Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

