Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 490,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,057,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $8,505,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

