Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

