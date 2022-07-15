DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $25.60 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,652,648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.