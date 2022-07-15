DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.03 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 391.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,745 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

