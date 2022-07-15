Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hologic were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 823,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 489,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

