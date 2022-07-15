Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

