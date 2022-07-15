West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

