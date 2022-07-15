Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

